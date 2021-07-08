Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $272,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $419.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.98. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $419.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

