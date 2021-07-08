TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.15 and a 1 year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

