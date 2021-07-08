Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 542,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 34,922 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Intel by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

