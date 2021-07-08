Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Inari Medical worth $45,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 18.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,105,000 after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 507,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 413,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 433.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,904,804.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $18,120,778. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

