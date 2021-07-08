Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 942,918 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 942,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

NYSE:THS opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

