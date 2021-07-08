GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.