Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,102,000 after buying an additional 724,692 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.