Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 800.83 ($10.46). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 788.50 ($10.30), with a volume of 160,215 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,021 ($13.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 786.83.

In related news, insider Till Vestring bought 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,907 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

