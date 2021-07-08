Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

