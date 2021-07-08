Glencore (LON:GLEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 322.85 ($4.22). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 33,428,651 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.75 ($4.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 953.19.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

