Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.

INVH opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

