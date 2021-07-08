Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$77.06. Linamar shares last traded at C$75.11, with a volume of 147,907 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 8.2500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total value of C$134,471.70. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,416.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

