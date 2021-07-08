Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,856,924 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.