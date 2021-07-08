Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,856,924 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

