Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.41. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 44,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

