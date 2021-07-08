NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-$584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

