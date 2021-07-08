Reviewing Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Myriad Genetics -27.26% -7.33% -4.68%

95.5% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Myriad Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Myriad Genetics 1 4 0 0 1.80

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $24.55, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Myriad Genetics has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 20.96%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Myriad Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.69 -$211.90 million $0.29 73.48 Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 3.87 -$44.20 million ($0.35) -91.57

Myriad Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Myriad Genetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool. It also provides BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use in identifying ovarian and HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for depressed patients; and Vectra, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company offers Foresight, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; Prequel, a non-invasive prenatal screening test to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus; and Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer. Further, it provides EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; and myChoice CDx, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency comprising loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance, and large-scale state transitions in cancer cells. Additionally, the company offers biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. It has a a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

