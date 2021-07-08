USDJ Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.08 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $7.08 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00128345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00170066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,654.02 or 1.00148675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00967632 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

