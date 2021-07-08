CUE Protocol Price Tops $40.48 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $308,323.71 and approximately $3,178.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $40.48 or 0.00124146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00128345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00170066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,654.02 or 1.00148675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00967632 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

