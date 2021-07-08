Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

MLAB opened at $275.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,524.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,648 shares of company stock worth $6,069,294 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

