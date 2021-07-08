GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

