Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $325,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waters were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.33.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $365.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $182.75 and a 12 month high of $365.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

