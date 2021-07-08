iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 211.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

