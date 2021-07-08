The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 162.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

