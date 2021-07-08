MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,996 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42.

