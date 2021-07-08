Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 22,755 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NMI by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 974,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 121,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NMI by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.