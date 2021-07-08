Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 42,733 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,841. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

