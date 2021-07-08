GINcoin Price Tops $0.0042 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 87.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $33,630.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 86.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,642.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.57 or 0.06615768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.66 or 0.01506192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00398945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00153963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.35 or 0.00635209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00434372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.14 or 0.00346597 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

