Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,902 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

