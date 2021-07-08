Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Crocs stock opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

