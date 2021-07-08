Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRC. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $118.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

