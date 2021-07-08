Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $10,126,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.78. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

