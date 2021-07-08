Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $1.82 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,922 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

