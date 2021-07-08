Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 499 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,188,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,370 shares of company stock worth $2,964,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

