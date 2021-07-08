Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.96 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.