Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

