Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

