Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 553.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 101,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXR opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.