Stephens Inc. AR Buys 228 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $356.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.23. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

