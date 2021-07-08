Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.82 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,290,000 after purchasing an additional 411,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,334,000. Signify Wealth bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $148.38 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.27.

