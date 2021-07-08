Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.