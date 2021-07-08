Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $211.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

