Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

Shares of BLK opened at $900.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $865.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $902.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

