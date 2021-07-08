Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $84,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 582.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $209.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

