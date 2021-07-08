Sculptor Capital LP Takes $3.32 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.64. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.