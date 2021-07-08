Karp Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 1,076 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

BABA opened at $208.00 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $562.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.