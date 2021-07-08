Karp Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 3,615 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $159,503,000 after acquiring an additional 164,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of EBAY opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.43. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

