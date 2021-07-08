Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $574,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 76,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $128,380,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 150,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.10.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

