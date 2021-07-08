First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $76.85 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

