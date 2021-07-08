Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $186,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 252,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 183,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 769,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 193,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

