The Toronto-Dominion Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 36,521 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,147% compared to the average volume of 860 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,602,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

